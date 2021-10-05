Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 25-27, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 25-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 25, 2021        34 14420 HARTER, KATHERINE M Property Address: 3796 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 14450 BERRY, AMY B & BERRY, DOUGLAS M Property Address: 59 PEBBLE HILL ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $65,000.00 LEBLOND, JENNA M & ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo