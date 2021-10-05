Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New trial granted in homicide case over issue with judge instructions

Justice Lindley dissents

By: Bennett Loudon October 5, 2021 0

In a split decision, a New York appeals court has granted a new trial for part of a homicide conviction because of a problem with the judge’s instructions to the jury.

