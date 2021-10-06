Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Case dismissed on speedy trial grounds

Case dismissed on speedy trial grounds

Prosecution waited 227 days in assault and weapon trial

By: Bennett Loudon October 6, 2021 0

A judge in Westchester County has dismissed assault and weapon charges against a defendant on speedy trial grounds. Defendant Norell Williams was charged in a misdemeanor information with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, five counts of second-degree harassment, and five counts of third-degree assault. Under state law, ...

