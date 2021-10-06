Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Sanders

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Sanders

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Downward departure – No alcohol or drug involvement People v. Sanders KA 19-01431 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining him to be a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act after his conviction of rape for engaging ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo