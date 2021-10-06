Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge: Mediator will sort claims in Florida condo collapse

Judge: Mediator will sort claims in Florida condo collapse

By: The Associated Press CURT ANDERSON October 6, 2021 0

Hoping to avoid a bitter and lengthy battle over money by victims, a judge on Wednesday said a mediator will be named to sort through claims arising from the collapse of a Florida condominium that killed 98 people. The intent is for an agreement to be reached on distribution of money from the planned sale of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo