Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 28, 2021          95 NOT PROVIDED NH APOLLO PROPERTIES LLC to EASTSIDE WESTSIDE PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 2099 W RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12564 Page: 0202 Tax Account: 074.19-5-1 Full Sale Price: $375,000.00 14420 BROCKPORT WOODFIRED INC et ano to ERIE VILLAGE LANDING LLC Property Address: 36 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT ...

