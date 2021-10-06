Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 14, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT COCHRANE, NICHOLAS 1708 EAST AVENUE APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL JAMES Amount: $1,015.34 COSAR, JULIE 822 WESTWOOD TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $13,161.99 RAMOS, MARIELENA 287 WHITNEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN ...

