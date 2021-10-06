Second Circuit – Ineffective assistance of counsel: United States v. Melhuish

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Ineffective assistance of counsel Insanity defense – Mental health expert United States v. Melhuish 19-485 Judges Walker, Wesley, and Nardini Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of assaulting a federal officer. She argues the court erred by providing a written response to a jury note without affording the parties an opportunity ...

