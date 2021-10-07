Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Fourth Department sends DWAI case back to trial court

Fourth Department sends DWAI case back to trial court

By: Bennett Loudon October 7, 2021 0

A state appeals court has sent a case back to the lower court because the judge never issued a ruling on two defense motions. Defendant Thomas Capitano was convicted in March 2019 in a bench trial in Erie County of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug ...

