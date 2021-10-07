Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic

Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic

By: The Associated Press MATT SEDENSKY October 7, 2021 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — When Natalie Walters arrived at her father's nursing home, the parking lot was nearly empty and, inside, the elevator made no stops. On the 13th floor, the lights were off and the TVs silent. The last time she was allowed inside, nine months earlier, aides passed in the hall and a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo