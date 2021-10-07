Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

By: The Associated Press PAUL J. WEBER October 7, 2021 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an "offensive deprivation" of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo