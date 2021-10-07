Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 14, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT CRAY, DAKIM S 100 WOOD TERRACE CIRCLE APT 132, ATLANTA GA 30340 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 DIXON, ANASTASIA D 733 PORTLAND AVENUE APARTMENT 310, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 FIGUEROA, JOSE A 15 LOIST STREET, ROCHESTER NY Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 FIGUEROA, ...

