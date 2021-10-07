Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Legal commentary and case vignettes: Opinion 21-61

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Legal commentary and case vignettes Casebook on mental capacity Opinion 21-61 Background: In a prior judicial assignment, the inquiring full-time judge had appointed a certain psychologist as a court evaluator in guardianship proceedings. The judge no longer makes Part 36 appointments. The psychologist is writing a casebook on mental capacity and ...

