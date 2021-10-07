Second Circuit – Compel arbitration: Doe v. The Trump Corporation

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Compel arbitration Estoppel – Non-party motion Doe v. The Trump Corporation 20-1228(L) Judges Sack, Chin, and Lohier Background: The anonymous plaintiffs commenced a putative class action asserting numerous claims for fraud, misrepresentation and unfair business practices. They allege that the defendants fraudulently induced them to enter into business relationships with a non-party ...

