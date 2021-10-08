Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Former Georgia state lawmaker pleads guilty to racketeering

By: The Associated Press October 8, 2021 0

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia state lawmaker and university regent was sentenced to eight years in prison for racketeering, the state attorney general's office announced. Dean Alford was indicted in May in Rockdale County on charges of racketeering, fraud and forgery relating to allegations that he faked contracts while seeking money from a financial ...

