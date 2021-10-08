Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Contractual indemnification: Tanksley v. LCO Building LLC

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Contractual indemnification Injury arising out of subcontractor’s work – Indemnification provision Tanksley v. LCO Building LLC CA 20-00268 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained by the plaintiff when he fell through a skylight hole on a roof while working on ...

