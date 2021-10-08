Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / New York decriminalizes syringes, eases up on naloxone

New York decriminalizes syringes, eases up on naloxone

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve October 8, 2021 0

New York has decriminalized the possession and sale of hypodermic needles and syringes as part of new laws signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo