NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Service on non-partisan service academy review board: Opinion 21-62

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Service on non-partisan service academy review board: Opinion 21-62

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Service on non-partisan service academy review board Recommendations to Congressperson Opinion 21-62 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asks if he may offer his services to a congressperson to help establish, and thereafter serve on, a non-partisan service academy review board, which will review the applications of young men and women seeking ...

