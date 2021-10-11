Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Assault charges dropped over lack of evidence

Assault charges dropped over lack of evidence

Not a 'scintilla of evidence'

By: Bennett Loudon October 11, 2021 0

A judge in Brooklyn has dismissed gang assault charges against a woman after the grand jury minutes showed no evidence to support the charges against her.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo