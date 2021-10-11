Litigation Attorney

Vahey Law Offices, PLLC, a Rochester, NY boutique litigation law firm, is seeking an associate attorney to become a part of its dedicated and growing team. The ideal candidate will have 1 – 3 years’ commercial litigation and/or insurance defense practice experience. Candidates should possess an excellent work ethic, superior communication skills, self-motivation, and the desire for growth. Expected responsibilities include handling cases from client intake to securing and enforcing a judgment, client interaction, initial investigations, legal research, participating in settlement negotiations, drafting pleadings, discovery demands and responses, conducting and defending depositions, preparation of motion papers, as well as preparation and participation in mediations, arbitrations, and trials.

Interested candidates may submit a cover letter, resume and writing sample to the attention of Stephanie Koszelak, HR Manager at skoszelak@vaheylaw.com