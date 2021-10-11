Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 15, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SIESTO, MELISSA 181 MILDORF STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - KLEINHAMMER, MICHELLE 101 CEDAR CIRLCE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 - - VAZZANA, LINDA A 736 CLOSE CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - MCDONALD, DIANNE 64 HILLSIDE ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - DIGGORY, JOSEPH 187 NORTH AVENUE, HILTON NY ...

