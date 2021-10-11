Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 14-15, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 14, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT PAIGE-MOTA, GIOVANNI E 91 ABERDEEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 PATA, NICHOLAS J 34 ELDERBERRY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $25.00 PEACE, BRANDON D 72 ISABELLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $795.00 PESANTE, ABRIANA I 25 BROZEL STREET, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo