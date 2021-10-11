Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 15, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CLABOINE, PAULINE Appoints: HOLMES, LAURIE A COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS INC Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, LLC FRANZ, BROOKE E Appoints: FRANZ, JASON T LASZEWSKI, REBECCA A Appoints: MATZAN, LYNDA M SAWYER, ELEANOR K Appoints: CRAW, MARCIA PIERCE TCIF REO 1, LLC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

