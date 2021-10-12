Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / California oil spill legal fight likely to last years

California oil spill legal fight likely to last years

By: The Associated Press BRIAN MELLEY October 12, 2021 0

LOS ANGELES — It took little more than 48 hours from the moment a major oil spill was discovered off Southern California until the first lawsuit was filed against the Houston company that owns and operates the ruptured pipeline. Finding the cause, who is to blame and if they will be held accountable will take much ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo