Home / News / Drug conviction reversed

Drug conviction reversed

Police search was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon October 12, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a conviction and suppressed the evidence in a drug case because of an illegal police search. Defendant Robert Santy Jr., 40, pleaded guilty in January 2019 in Onondaga County Court to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to up to seven years and two days in state ...

