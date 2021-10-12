Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 29, 2021        75 NOT PROVIDED MALONE, ROBIN A to BONNE HOMES PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 12 GARNET STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12564 Page: 0695 Tax Account: 106.36-2-30 Full Sale Price: $67,500.00 14420 ELDRED, TIMOTHY J to KUNTXZ, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 45 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12565 Page: 0091 Tax Account: 084.05-10-53 Full ...

