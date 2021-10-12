Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 16, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE TIM THE HANDYMAN 79 PONTIAC DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE BECKER, TIMOTHY 79 POHTIAC DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HARDY, DAWN L 185 GREELEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BROWN, LEAH D 58 EAST STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - WILLIAMS, ...

