Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 16, 2021 LIEN RELEASE COSSEY, SHANE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT WHITNEY HIGHLANDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Favor: FLOSS, LORENCE 20 HOLLINGHAM RISE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 LIEN SATISFIED ELMER W DAVIS INC Favor: TIME WARNER CABLE NORTHEAST LLC

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo