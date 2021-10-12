Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 29, 2021         97 NOT PROVIDED GARY A. SICONOLFI REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST & SICONOLFI, GARY A Property Address: 325 VANHOORHIS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $311,760.00 HARDES, TRACY RAE Property Address: 407 WILSON AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $11,500.00 LUKSIC, DAWN M & ...

