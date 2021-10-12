Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER October 12, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — It's a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo