Home / News / Attorney files another lawsuit against officer who killed 3

Attorney files another lawsuit against officer who killed 3

By: The Associated Press TODD RICHMOND October 13, 2021 0

MADISON, Wis. — An attorney representing the families of three people who died at the hands of a former Wisconsin police officer filed another federal lawsuit against him Wednesday, saying his department taught him to view Black people as dangerous. The lawsuit alleges that former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah violated Jay Anderson's constitutional rights when ...

