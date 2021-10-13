Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Conditions of probation: People v. Blanco-Ortiz

Fourth Department – Conditions of probation: People v. Blanco-Ortiz

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Conditions of probation Sexual abuse – Relating to the offense People v. Blanco-Ortiz KA 18-02331 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of attempted sexual abuse challenging the conditions of his probation. Ruling: The court held that the defendant is incorrect to conclude that ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo