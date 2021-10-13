Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 17, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED WYNTER, ANTONIA NICOLE 56 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - HESS, MATTHEW A 1828 SAINT PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - HOLLEY, DONALD JR 500 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - WILLIAMS, MICHAEL 477 COLUMBIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - POGGE, EMMA 26B COLONIAL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo