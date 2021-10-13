Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 16-17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 16, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT LEWIS, JEFFREY L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MALDONADOBRUNO, LUIS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MANOR, TYRONE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MANOR, TYRONE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCFADDEN, ROZELLE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCGRIFF, RONNIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCNAIR, JOHNNY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

