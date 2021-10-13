Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 30, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 30, 2021       122 NOT PROVIDED GONZALES, SINDY Property Address: 303 WHEATLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,950.00 JOES KWIK MARTS LLC Property Address: 3044 AND 3068 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, , NY 14467, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $2,360,000.00 VOAN LLC Property Address: 968-970 S CLINTON ...

