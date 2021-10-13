Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 17, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DERAAD, GEURT B Appoints: DERAAD, DINO AXEL JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC LEVERING, CAROLE D Appoints: DUEL, ELIZABETH L NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC PIETRANTONI, DIOSELINA Appoints: PASSERO, THERESA I SAFFEN, CHRISTOPHER ALBAN Appoints: REEDER, SUSANNE E SANTACRUZ, MONICA MACHADO Appoints: DERAAD, DINO AXEL TIAA FSB Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo