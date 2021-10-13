Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New trial granted in burglary case

Judge refused to assign attorney for defendant

By: Bennett Loudon October 13, 2021 0

The state’s highest court has ordered a new trial in a grand larceny case because the defendant was forced to represent himself at his trial. Defendant Bradford Shanks was accused of trying to collect insurance payments to which he was not entitled. On Sept. 25, 2015, Shanks first appeared in Otsego County Court with an attorney from ...

