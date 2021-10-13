Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town justice: Opinion 21-63

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town justice: Opinion 21-63

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Town justice Village attorney – Independent  special prosecutor Opinion 21-63 Background: The inquiring town justice also serves as the village attorney for a village contained within the town. The town justice has never appeared personally in the village court, as the village retains a special prosecutor to handle all village ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo