Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Immigration appeal: Singh v. Garland

Second Circuit – Immigration appeal: Singh v. Garland

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration appeal Substantial evidence – Perceived inconsistencies – Trivial details Singh v. Garland 17-3268 Judges Kearse, Leval, and Carney Background: A native and citizen of India sought relief from political persecution. He appealed from the denial of his request for asylum and protection under the Convention Against Torture. Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo