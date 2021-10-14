Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Discovery demands: Brennan v. Demydyuk

October 14, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery demands Threshold issue – Reasonably related – Cell phone records Brennan v. Demydyuk CA 20-00494 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action to recover damages for injuries he sustained when the defendant, while operating a pickup truck registered a second defendant, and doing so ...

