Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Gov. Hochul approves Rochester Housing Court Act

Gov. Hochul approves Rochester Housing Court Act

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 14, 2021 0

Local lawmakers and housing advocates believe the recent creation of a housing court within Rochester City Court will improve the quality of rental property, provide more effective enforcement of code violations and allow for consistency when it comes to settling landlord and tenant disputes. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law on Oct. 8 the Rochester Housing ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo