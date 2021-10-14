Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 1, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 1, 2021          108 NOT PROVIDED LESLIE, ARMONAW to 181-183 SHELTER ST LLC Property Address: 181-183 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12566 Page: 0461 Tax Account: 120.83-1-6 Full Sale Price: $1.00 PACYGA, AARON W to MAYE, SHEILA V Property Address: 170 GOODWILL STREEET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12566 Page: 0594 Tax Account: 075.82-3-7 Full ...

