Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 20, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES OF ROCHESTER 25 EAST MAIN SUITE 500, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES OF ROCHESTER PC DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT SIMPLY SERENA 3517 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - YOUNG, SERENA ANN 182 AVENUE D, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HTOO, ...

