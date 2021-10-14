Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 17-20, 2021

October 14, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 17, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ALLEN, TERRANCE A II 23 ELM STREET APT C, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: FAIRPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $220.00 BELL, KATHERINE 104 N MAIN STREET APT 9, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: FAIRPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $168.00 BURGESS, BRANDON J 48 OAK HILL VIEW, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: FAIRPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $125.00 BURGESS, ...

