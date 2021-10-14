Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 20, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 20, 2021 LIEN RELEASE WALTON, GEORGE Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 146 SWEET ACRES, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MECHANICS LIEN TODD, JANET P Favor: TODD, SHANNON S Amount: $7,230.00 871 BAY ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

