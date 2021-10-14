Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 1, 2021           131 NOT PROVIDED 2085 BHTLR LLC Property Address: 2085 BRIGHTON  TOWNLINE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $242,496.13 ADAMS, JULIA E & ADAMS, STOREY Property Address: 12 BRAUNSTON DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $100,000.00 BURNS, FRANCINE L Property Address: 105 HIGH POINT TRAIL, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: SUMMIT ...

