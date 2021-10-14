Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 20, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY GRACE, RALPH K Appoints: GRACE, BEVERLY C HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION LAIDLAW, MICHELLE M Appoints: LAIDLAW, WILLIAM M LAIDLAW, WILLIAM R Appoints: LAIDLAW, MICHELLE M MATEER, MARGARET J Appoints: MATEER, NANCY A STRASSNER, PAUL II Appoints: BREWER, DEBRA

