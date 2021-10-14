Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Seeking appointive judicial position: Opinion 21-64

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Seeking appointive judicial position Seeking assistance with appropriate contacts Opinion 21-64 Background: The inquiring full-time elected judge would like to seek an appointive judicial position in state or federal court. In order to reveal, discuss and explore the possibilities with relevant officials, the judge asks if it is permissible to reach ...

