Home / News / Ross sworn in as U.S. Attorney

Ross sworn in as U.S. Attorney

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021 0

Trini E. Ross was sworn in on Monday as United States Attorney for the Western District of New York. Ross was nominated by President Joe Biden and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 30. Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford administered the oath of office to Ross. “It is an honor to serve as the United ...

