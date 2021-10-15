Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Homicide charge dismissed

Insufficient evidence found to sustain charges

By: Bennett Loudon October 15, 2021 0

New York state’s highest court has reversed a manslaughter conviction for a defendant accused of selling heroin to a person who later died from an overdose. Richard B. Gaworecki sold five bags of heroin on July 20, 2017, to someone who died from the drug two days later. Shortly after the sale, Gaworecki sent the buyer a ...

